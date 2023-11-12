Breaking:Results From 6 Out Of 8 Bayelsa LGAs

byCKN NEWS -
These are results from six of the 8 LGAs in Bayelsa State as declared by INEC in the Governorship election 

1. Yenagoa LGA, Bayelsa State Election Result.


APC: 14,534

PDP: 37,777


2. Ogbia LGA


OGBIA LGA RESULTS

APC= 16,319

PDP = 18,435 


3. Kolokuma/Opokuma,LGA


Results from Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA, Bayelsa State 


APC: 5,349

LP: 22

PDP: 18,465


4. Sagbama LGA


Sagbama LGA, Bayelsa State Election Result.

APC: 6,608

PDP: 35,504


5. Nembe LGA

22,248 APC

4,556 PDP


6. Ekeremor LGA

TOTAL VOTERS 32066

Accredited Voters 14,669


APC 8,445

PDP 23,172

Collation resumes at noon on Monday 13th November 2023

