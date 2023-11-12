Breaking:Results From 6 Out Of 8 Bayelsa LGAs

These are results from six of the 8 LGAs in Bayelsa State as declared by INEC in the Governorship election
1. Yenagoa LGA, Bayelsa State Election Result.
APC: 14,534
PDP: 37,777
2. Ogbia LGA
APC= 16,319
PDP = 18,435
3. Kolokuma/Opokuma,LGA
APC: 5,349
LP: 22
PDP: 18,465
4. Sagbama LGA
APC: 6,608
PDP: 35,504
5. Nembe LGA
22,248 APC
4,556 PDP
6. Ekeremor LGA
TOTAL VOTERS 32066
Accredited Voters 14,669
APC 8,445
PDP 23,172
Collation resumes at noon on Monday 13th November 2023