LP, PDP, SDP Reject Election Of Uzodimma, Ododo In Imo , Kogi

The Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party on Sunday cried foul as Governor Hope Uzodimma, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, was declared the winner of Saturday’s governorship poll in Imo State by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The electoral body affirmed Uzodimma’s re-election, having won in all the 27 local government areas of the state.

The governor clinched a second term in office after scoring a total of 540, 008 votes, the commission stated.

In Kogi, the candidate of the APC, Usman Ododo, was declared the winner of the election with 446,237 votes.

Announcing the result late Sunday night, the state Returning Officer, Prof Johnson Urama, said Ododo was closely followed by the Social Democratic Party candidate, Muri Ajaka, who scored 259, 052 votes.

Dino Melaye of the PDP garnered 46,362 votes; Leke Bejide of the African Democratic Party, 21,891; and Adejo Okeme of the LP 567.

The total number of registered voters was 1,932,474, and accredited voters numbered 794,500.

But the candidates of the Labour Party and Peoples Democratic Party in Imo State have called for outright cancellation of the results over what it termed irregularities

While the candidate of the PDP and SDP in Kogi also rejected the election of Ododo of the APC