LP, PDP, SDP Reject Election Of Uzodimma, Ododo In Imo , Kogi

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party on Sunday cried foul as Governor Hope Uzodimma, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, was declared the winner of Saturday’s governorship poll in Imo State by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The electoral body affirmed Uzodimma’s re-election, having won in all the 27 local government areas of the state.

The governor clinched a second term in office after scoring a total of 540, 008 votes, the commission stated.

In Kogi, the candidate of the APC, Usman Ododo, was declared the winner of the election with 446,237 votes.

Announcing the result late Sunday night, the state Returning Officer, Prof Johnson Urama, said Ododo was closely followed by the Social Democratic Party candidate, Muri Ajaka, who scored 259, 052 votes.

Dino Melaye of the PDP garnered 46,362 votes; Leke Bejide of the African Democratic Party, 21,891; and  Adejo Okeme of the LP 567.

The total number of registered voters was 1,932,474, and accredited voters numbered 794,500.

But the candidates of the Labour Party and Peoples Democratic Party in Imo State have called for outright cancellation of the results over what it termed irregularities 

While the candidate of the PDP and SDP in Kogi also rejected the election of Ododo of the APC 

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال