Stakeholders Meet Over Planned Protest By Lagos Drivers

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The Lagos State Police Command has convened  a stakeholders’ meeting aimed at addressing the planned protest  by public transport drivers in the state fixed for Monday. 

This was revealed in a statement signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, and posted on his X handle on Sunday. 

According to Hundeyin, the leadership of the Lagos Traffic Management Authority and National Union of Road Transportation Workers were present at the meeting. 

The statement read, "At the meeting attended by the leadership of the Police Command, Lagos State Government, LASTMA, and the NURTW, germane issues and concerns raised by the drivers were critically looked into. 

"The stakeholders, at the conclusion of the meeting, agreed to work together to ensure obedience to all traffic laws on the part of the transporters and the checkmating of excesses of law enforcement officers within the state. 

"In addition, the NURTW agreed to a larger meeting tomorrow, Monday, November 13, 2023. 

"The Lagos State Police Command uses this medium to assure Lagosians that the command had made adequate deployments in line with prioritising their safety and security while encouraging them to go about their lawful duties without fear of harassment or intimidation." 


Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال