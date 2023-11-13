Stakeholders Meet Over Planned Protest By Lagos Drivers

The Lagos State Police Command has convened a stakeholders’ meeting aimed at addressing the planned protest by public transport drivers in the state fixed for Monday.

This was revealed in a statement signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, and posted on his X handle on Sunday.

According to Hundeyin, the leadership of the Lagos Traffic Management Authority and National Union of Road Transportation Workers were present at the meeting.

The statement read, "At the meeting attended by the leadership of the Police Command, Lagos State Government, LASTMA, and the NURTW, germane issues and concerns raised by the drivers were critically looked into.

"The stakeholders, at the conclusion of the meeting, agreed to work together to ensure obedience to all traffic laws on the part of the transporters and the checkmating of excesses of law enforcement officers within the state.

"In addition, the NURTW agreed to a larger meeting tomorrow, Monday, November 13, 2023.

"The Lagos State Police Command uses this medium to assure Lagosians that the command had made adequate deployments in line with prioritising their safety and security while encouraging them to go about their lawful duties without fear of harassment or intimidation."



