Man Denies Alleged N15m Fraud Allegation By ex-wife

A man, Lucky James has denied allegation of N15 million fraud levelled against him by his ex-wife, Tega Amanda amongst other weither allegations.

Amanda had claimed that James defrauded her of about N15million after she had withdrawn a criminal charge previously instituted against him at the magistrates court in Lagos.

But reacting, James denied the allegation, saying they were completely false.

He admitted that the charge she orchestrated against him was dismissed by the court, adding that he didn’t commit any additional N15 million fraud against her.

He said: “There is no additional N15 million fraud. There is even no marriage between us. I realised that she had been using me and all my investments. She plotted it with her lawyer. I don’t know what they both have, but, while in America, I have been sending money to her for a property investment that she introduced me to.

“I am the one who went to her family to say that I am not marrying her again. Thank God I have never.”

James also denied committing forgery and stealing from Amanda butclaimed it was her that committed forgery, adding that she forged a marriage certificate, and changed her daughter’s birth certificate to her name without his consent, for which he had already petitioned the Police in Zone 2.