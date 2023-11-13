Atiku Visits Ex-Sokoto Gov, Bafarawa, Over In-law's Death

Former Vice President and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, has paid a condolence visit to former Sokoto State governor, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, over the death of the latter's in-law.


Bafarawa recently lost his in-law who was a former Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Mamman Nasarawa.


Atiku disclosed this in a post shared on his X handle on Sunday. 


Bafarawa was a governor of Sokoto state from May 29, 1999 to May 29, 2007.  He is also a member of the Peoples Democratic Party Board of Trustees.


Atiku's tweet read, "Earlier today, I paid a condolence visit to my brother and friend, H.E Attahiru Bafarawa, the former Governor of Sokoto State, to commiserate with him over the loss of his in-law, former AIG Mamman Nasarawa, recently".


