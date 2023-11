It was a carnival of love as Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, lawmaker representing Kogi Central, on Saturday, paid a condolence visit to family of late Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, His Royal Majesty, Dr Ado Ibrahim.

While addressing sympathisers at the Palace of the late Ohinoyi, in Okene, Sen. Akpoti-Uduaghan noted the former was a greater lover of Ebiraland.