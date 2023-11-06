Lady Dies After Drinking Insecticide In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the death of a 39-year-old woman, Lilian Nwarache, who drank an insecticide on Friday in the Iwaya area of Lagos State. She was said to have been frustrated with having an illness.

Nwarache was reported to have been suffering from a protracted illness and had been seeking a cure in a church in Iwaya, but became frustrated by the condition and drank a full bottle of insecticide on November 3, 2023.

She was alleged to have tried to jump into a canal after drinking the insecticide, but was prevented by passers-by and was rushed to a hospital where a doctor confirmed her dead.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, said three passports belonging to the deceased were found in her bag, alongside her Samsung phone.

Hundeyin disclosed that efforts were in progress to contact her family members, while her corpse had been deposited at the Lagos Mainland Hospital Mortuary for an autopsy.



