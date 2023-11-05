Shocking: Man In Tears After DNA Test Reveals He’s Not Biological Father Of His Four Children

A 44-year-old man, Mr. Kola, from Ikire in Osun State, broke down in tears when a DNA test conducted on his four children revealed that he is not their biological father.

The emotional scene unfolded during a live broadcast on Agidigbo FM in Ibadan, Oyo State, in a program called ‘Kokoro Alate’ anchored by Oriyomi Hamzat.

Mr Kola and his wife, Toyin Arike, had been married for over 16 years and had four children together – Ayomide, aged 16, Sarah, aged 12, and two younger children, aged 8 and 5 years, respectively.

However, the revelation that shook their world occurred when DNA tests were conducted on all four children at the DDC DNA Diagnostic Center in Alakoko, Osogbo.

The results of the DNA tests showed that Mr Kola is not the biological father of any of the children, leaving him devastated and emotional during the live radio interview.





The DNA test results have raised serious questions about the paternity of the children.

During the live interview, Toyin, who works as a healthcare worker, expressed disbelief and denied the results, stating, “I don’t accept the result. I don’t accept it because I was not there when they took samples, and I don’t know which sample they took, so, I don’t accept it. I can’t accept it because I know how I conceived those children.”

Video link

https://youtu.be/CYfMgGOKk4E?si=FMunuCRmIYHgAnWy

