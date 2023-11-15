Police Launch Manhunt For Killers Of Lagos Politician

The Lagos State Police Command said it had launched a manhunt for the suspected killers of a politician identified as Samsondeen Ali, in the Oworonshoki area of the state.

It was gathered that Ali was allegedly killed by two persons at the Precious Seed Community in Oworonshoki on Saturday after an argument ensued between him and the yet-to-be-identified hoodlums, suspected to be land grabbers.

A source in the community who spoke on the condition of anonymity said Ali, who contested the councillorship position in the area, was attempting to erect a fence behind his house to stop illegal passage when he was confronted by the hoodlums.

A police source said that the two hoodlums approached the deceased Saturday morning and demanded N5,000 from him before he could be allowed to continue to erect the small fence.

The source said, “The two suspects approached the deceased and demanded money (owo omo onile) from him but he was not in agreement with them, so they hit him with planks and he slumped.

“Immediately, one of them volunteered to carry him in his vehicle and they took him to a medical centre in the area. Upon getting to the medical centre, they were redirected to the General Hospital, Gbagada due to the injuries he had sustained in the cause of the attack.

“However, on arrival at the hospital, they were told by the doctor that Ali was brought in dead.”

A resident in the area, Bode Adebayo, further revealed that, “The suspects abandoned their vehicle and fled.”

He disclosed that Ali’s killing could be more than just about erecting the fence. “Ali is a son-in-law to a woman that has been outspoken against the demolition in Oworonshoki and the woman has not been in the good books of some people,” Adebayo added.

A senior officer at the Oworonshoki Police Station also confirmed on Tuesday that “the case was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department” on Monday.

Confirming the incident in an interview late Monday, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, said he was aware the suspects fled.

He said, “The last update was that the suspects fled. The guys abandoned their vehicle and ran away.”

When asked if a manhunt had been launched for the suspects, he replied, “Yes.”