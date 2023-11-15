Nigeria Lady Sets New Guinness World Record For Longest Hand Made Wig ( Pictures )

A Nigerian lady, Helen Williams has set a new record for longest handmade wig.

The Guinness World Record disclosed this on its X handle on Tuesday. The wig stretches an incredible 351.28 metres (1,152 ft 5 in).

She spent 11 days and over N2,000,000 (£2,031; $2,493) making the wig.

According to the GWR, Helen has been working as a professional wigmaker for eight years, producing anywhere from 50 to 300 wigs per week.

“Helen Williams from Lagos, Nigeria has achieved a new record for the longest handmade wig which stretches an incredible 351.28 metres (1,152 ft 5 in),” GWR tweeted.





After constructing the underlay with wig-cap netting and black fabric attached to a bicycle helmet, she completed the hairpiece using 1,000 bundles of hair, 12 cans of hair spray, 35 tubes of hair glue, and 6,250 hair clips.

“Finding the materials to make the longest wig was not an easy task. My experience as a wigmaker helped a lot,” Helen said.

The biggest challenge Helen faced was finding a space to have the wig laid out in a straight line and accurately measured, as none of the venues she visited – including several running tracks – were long enough to accommodate it.

“She eventually decided to do it beside the Lagos–Abeokuta Expressway, a long road connecting the cities of Lagos and Abeokuta,” GWR disclosed on its website.

Click to watch video

https://fb.watch/ok5tVX1meW/?mibextid=Nif5oz





