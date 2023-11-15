Lagos Street Sweepers Shun Work In Protest Of Colleagues’ Death

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Sanitation workers (street sweepers) in the employment of the Lagos Waste Management Agency (LAWMA), on Tuesday, down tools to mourn the death of their colleagues on Oshodi-Gbagada expressway inward Iyana-Oworo axis.

The street sweepers were thrown into mourning on Monday after the tragic loss of two of their colleagues who were hit by a driver who was trying to evade arrest from officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency, LASTMA.

It was learnt that the driver of the vehicle turned himself in to the police on Monday night.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال