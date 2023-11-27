Police, DSS Kill 3-man POS Robbery Gang In Enugu

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Operatives of the Nigeria Police and those of the Department of State Services neutralised a three-man robbery gang in Enugu on Sunday.

The gang specialised in robbing Point of Sale (POS) operators.

Police spokesman in Enugu State, DSP Daniel Ndukwe stated that the gang members were neutralised in a gun duel after which arms and ammunition and their operational tricycle were recovered from them.

Two locally-made pistols, six rounds of 0.9mm calibre ammunition and N500,000 cash were also recovered from the gang, he stated.

“Other exhibits recovered were rolls of POS transaction printing papers, assorted mobile phones, wallets, bags and objects suspected to be charms,’’ he added.

Ndukwe stated also that the hoodlums had earlier robbed different POS operators and their customers at gunpoint in different locations in Enugu.

“At about 1 p.m., the hoodlums attacked POS operators at different locations in Enugu metropolis, dispossessing them of the recovered exhibits.

“The hoodlums opened fire on security operatives who mounted surveillance on them upon sighting the latter.

“The security operatives responded with superior firepower, neutralising the three of them and recovering the exhibits in the process,’’ the police spokesman stated.

He added that many of the victims later identified the assailants and some of the recovered exhibits.

“Investigation is on-going to possibly fish out other members of the criminal gang,’’ Ndukwe also stated

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال