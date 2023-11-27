Passengers Shocked As Lagos-Abuja United Nigeria Flight Landed In Asaba

A United Nigeria Airline flight NUA0504, operating from the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos en route to Abuja on Sunday, landed at Asaba International Airport in Delta State.

The development, which appeared shocking to passengers, was said to be due to poor destination weather in the nation’s capital.

One of the passengers, #dawisu, who took to his verified X handle to drag the airline, lamented that, despite knowing that the flight was diverted, the cabin crew announced that they were landing in Abuja.

“We boarded a flight to Abuja and the flight carry us to Asaba. They even announced, ‘we’re about to land at Abuja Airport’ Then boom! We are seeing Asaba Airport. United Nigeria Airline is just an anyhow airline,” he wrote.

Reacting, the management of the airline, in a statement issued by its Head of Corporate Communications, Achilleu-Chud Uchegbu, clarified that the announcement was made in error.

According to him, the pilot of the aircraft was aware of the diversion and was properly briefed.

“However, a wrong announcement was made by the cabin crew upon landing safely in Asaba, creating confusion among the passengers.”

He, however, noted that the aircraft had landed safely in Abuja following an improvement in destination weather.

