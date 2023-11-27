Gov Sanwo-Olu Hosts Oba Of Benin In Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has received the Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty Oba N'Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Ewuare II, at the Lagos House in Marina.

Media aide to the governor, Jubril Gawat, made this known on his X page on Sunday.

Sharing photos of the visit, Gawat wrote, "Governor of Lagos State, Mr #jidesanwoolu receives the The Oba of Benin, the traditional ruler and the custodian of the culture of the Edo people, His Royal Majesty Oba N'Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Ewuare II (CFR), at the Lagos House, Marina."

