Police Don't Have Agents Processing Petitions..FPRO

The Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Police Force, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has noted that the force does not have agents to process petitions from Nigerians, urging all citizens to submit their petitions directly to the police stations.

Adejobi disclosed this in a statement signed by him and posted on the official X handle of the NPF on Sunday.

The statement read, "It has been observed that many Nigerians seek the help and services of some unscrupulous and dubious elements in processing written complaints or petitions, which has hindered the smooth attention such petitions deserve and denied many justice.

"The Nigeria Police does not have agents to take and process petitions from Nigerians. These elements charge and dupe people of huge amounts under the pretence of processing their complaints with such monies and denting the image of the Police and our Senior Officers.

"This is improper and unacceptable. Nigerians are hereby urged to always drop petitions to our offices as normal correspondence, as there are no special treatments, or administrative bureaucracies on petitions."

The FPRO further urged the public to expose and report anyone guilty of the offence via the force's published complaint platforms.

He said, "We condemn this in its totality and will do everything possible to curb such, and whoever caught in that dirty deal will face the full wrath of the law."