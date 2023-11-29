Ondo House Demands Deputy Governor Aiyedatiwa’s Resignation Letter





The Speaker of the Ondo state House of Assembly, Rt Hon Olamide Oladiji, has clarified why the embattled deputy governor of the state, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa, was asked to write and sign an undated letter of resignation.

Oladiji speaking at the plenary after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the villa, last week, said the aforesaid move was a condition to halt Aiyedatiwa’s impeachment.

Reeling out the resolutions reached at the meeting, the speaker added that three enforcers including the State chairman of APC, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, the Speaker of the State of House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olamide Oladiji Adesanmi, and Secretary to the State Government Princess Catharine Oladunni Odu were appointed to monitor the deputy governor’s compliance with the resolutions.

According to him “For the avoidance of doubt, let me present to the good people of Ondo State, the resolution reached after the meeting of representatives of the Ondo State House of Assembly, the State Executive Council members, members of the National Assembly from Ondo State and the State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress with his Excellency, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and leadership of our great party.

“That all parties shall embrace peace; That status quo be maintained by all parties; That all impeachment proceedings be terminated forthwith, and all court cases withdrawn by all parties; That there will no dissolution of the State Executive Council.

He added that it also includes “That undated letter of resignation must be written, signed by the Deputy Governor and submitted to the President;That the party leadership and structures remains intact;That the House of Assembly leadership remains intact;That Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa continues to perform the functions of office as Deputy Governor; Commenting on the political logjam in the past months, the Speaker said

A source to the Deputy Governor said that was not the resolutions reached with the President