Imo CP Redeploys DPO, Probes Officers Over Escape Of Suspected Rapist

The Commissioner of Police for the Imo State Command, Aboki Danjuma, has ordered the immediate redeployment of the Orji Divisional Police Officer, CSP Udom Godwin, to the command's headquarters in Owerri over the alleged conspiracy that led to the escape of a suspected serial rapist, Ihee Andrew.

This was disclosed in a statement by the command's Public Relations Officer, ASP Okoye Henry, and posted on his official X handle on Tuesday

The statement read, "The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, has ordered the immediate redeployment of Orji Divisional Police Officer, CSP Udom Godwin, to the Command headquarters, Owerri on standby over an allegation of Conspiracy, Aiding and Abetting in the escape of one Ihee Andrew, ‘m’, of Ahiazu Mbaise, a suspected 30-yrs-old serial rapist detained at the division.

"Meanwhile, CSP Seedy Eke Chima who is a seasoned police officer has been deployed to take charge as the DPO Orji.

"In addition, CSP Udom Godwin and other officers serving in the division that are linked to the case have been issued an official query for serious dereliction of duty, discreditable conduct, lack of supervision, failure to send situation report, disobedience to lawful order and an act of sabotage and unbecoming of a public officer respectively."

The statement noted that the CP mandated the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department to carry out a comprehensive investigation and make sure that the suspects involved in the alleged case of raping a 20 years old lady in Orji are all arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

It added that the DPO and other officers involved in the case have been subjected to investigation and will be sanctioned appropriately if found complicit.

The command appreciated the concerns of the general public and assured them that the victim would get the justice that she deserved as further development on this case would be communicated to members of the public.



