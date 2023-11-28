I Have Been Intimidated, Harassed Yet Loyal To Obaseki..Philip Shaibu

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has said that his ambition is personal and he is 100% loyal to Obaseki.

He made this known during a live interview with Arise news on Monday night.

Shaibu said in part, “Ambition is personal, loyalty is given. I am 100% loyal to my governor, and that is why he has, I have been intimidated and harassed. 

"As I speak to you, I am relocated from government house. I didn’t go to court to check the legality of that action. That is loyalty.

“My office for the fourth or fifth month, no allocation has been given to my office. And this evening, my aides told me that the governor has also instructed that the fuel they used to give to my vehicle should no longer be given to the vehicle, so why all this? I cannot be intimidated.”

Shaibu on Monday formally declared his ambition to run for Edo State governorship election in 2024.

