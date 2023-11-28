Actress Iyabo Ojo Accuses Lizzy Anjorin Of Defamation, Demands N500m Damages

Actress, Iyabo Ojo, has demanded a sum of N500million from her colleague, Lizzy Anjorin, accusing the latter of defamation.

Ojo, through her lawyers, wrote to Anjorin, demanding an apology and retraction of libelous statements.

The Real Housewives of Lagos star shared photos of the documents on her Instagram page on Tuesday.

Part of the document read, "In your numerous publications (via video contents) you misinformed your large followership with several defamatory statements to the image of our client.

"Blatantly, at the comment section of your publications, you freely aligned and corroborated the comments of your followers who readily knew your defamatory publications were attacking the person of our client with your response to their comments.

"Ridiculously , no attempt was made to deny this facts by you.

"You willingly confirmed that your publications were towards the image of our client even though you attacked and referred to her as 'Sepeteri'."

The demands include N500m damages, retraction of statement in four newspapers, and public apology, which should be done within 14 days.

Anjorin is yet to react to the notice on her Instagram page, as of the time of this report.

The duo had been at loggerheads on social media for days, as they called out each other on their social media accounts.



