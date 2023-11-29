Police Parades Suspected Armed Robbers, Kidnappers In Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has arrested several criminal suspects for alleged offences ranging from culpable homicide, kidnapping, armed robbery, stealing, ‘one chance,’ illegal possession of firearms, and cultism, to carjacking.

The police on Tuesday paraded a total number of 43 suspects, 11 of whom were arrested over alleged involvement in ‘one chance,’ seven alleged kidnappers and informants, an alleged cultist, and one suspected kidnapper killed.

Speaking to journalists during the parade, the FCT CP, Haruna Garba, also noted that a total of 30 pieces of ammunition, five firearms, and three stolen vehicles, were recovered by the police.

Garba said, “On October 29, police operatives from Kabusa Division, acting on actionable intelligence, arrested one Obichukwu Elijah and Johnson Samuel who stole and conspired to sell a Toyota Sienna with Registration No. EPE 397 DP, property of one Friday Ogelenya. The suspects were apprehended while trying to sell off the said vehicle at the Gudu mechanic area of Apo. Suspects confessed to their involvement in the crime and will be charged in court at the conclusion of the investigation.

“On October 24, following a report made by one Faith James at the Trademore Division, that she boarded a green Peugeot vehicle with Reg. No. CK 202 GWA from ACO Estate junction heading to Trademore, was robbed of her belongings which included a cash sum of N110,000 by a purported commercial vehicle driver and her colleagues who pretended as genuine passengers. On receipt of the report, police operatives from the division swung into action, trailed and arrested one Osai Donatus with the same vehicle in the process of committing the same act on another innocent passenger. The suspect confessed to his involvement in the crime and is assisting the police to apprehend his other gang members at large.”

The CP further revealed that on October 30, operatives from the Asokoro Division while on routine patrol along the DSS Quarters, Asokoro observed a Vento Volkswagen car with Reg. No. APP 307 GS, blue in colour moving in a suspicious manner.

The police operatives intercepted the vehicle opposite Niger Barracks and arrested a five-man gang AKA “Open and Close” namely; Lekan Adebayo (gang leader), Abraham Umukoro, Joseph Asobei, Blessing Gabriel (female) and Joy Livinus (female).

Garba added, “During interrogation, suspects confessed to being a one-chance syndicate who specialised in carefully identifying, and picking up their victims, taking them to an isolated area, to rob them of their valuables, and drop them off at isolated locations. While searching the vehicle, police operatives discovered four bundles of wrapped paper cut to money size, four car keys and other valuables were recovered from them. Suspects will be arraigned in court at the conclusion of the investigation.

“On November 27, at about 4:30 pm, following a report from one Bright Ezekiel that, she and her friend one Rose Augustine boarded a vehicle from Mogadishu Cantonment to Kubwa and were taken to an unknown destination where the sum of N482,000.00 and N387,500.00 respectively were transferred from their account by suspected one chance robbers. On receipt of the report, police operatives from Asokoro Division swung into action and with the help of the Nigeria Army Intelligence Unit, five suspects namely: Ogbonna Nwovu, Ndugo Ikechukwu, Amaechi Emezi, Felicia Udoh and Adekunle Tayo were arrested. Their operational vehicle, V/wagen Wagon taxi, with Reg. No. AA 958 RYM blue in colour was recovered. Suspects confessed to the crime and will soon be arraigned in court.”

Earlier on November 2, following a distress call received by the DPO Karshi Division about a robbery incident at Gidandaya Zone A Karshi, a combined team of police operatives of Operation Safe FCT and Karshi Division mobilised to the scene and arrested the duo of Isiaka Adamu and Yusuf Ahmed.

The CP noted that the suspects confessed to being members of a notorious robbery gang of eight while adding that the suspects were cooperating with the police to apprehend other gang members at large.

In a similar development, on October 8, police operatives from Anti-Car Theft of the command while on routine patrol along Yar’Adua Expressway, and Airport Road arrested one Zakari Arome, a member of a three-man armed robbery gang.

The police revealed that the suspects came from the neighbouring state of Kogi to perpetrate their criminal act and leave immediately, adding that the suspect alongside his two other gang members now at large were trying to snatch a Toyota Corolla car with Reg No. YAB 885 CY from the owner at gunpoint when the police operatives swooped on them while two of the gang members escaped.