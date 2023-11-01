OAU Students Storm EFCC Office In Ibadan To Protest Arrest Of Their Fellow Students

Some students of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife have stormed the premises of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Ibadan, protesting against what they described as illegal arrest of their fellow students.

The protesting students in their numbers are armed with placards of various inscriptions, demanding an immediate and unconditional release of the arrested students.

The EFCC had reportedly arrested over 70students in a midnight raid on hostels outside the campus.

Some of the students who spoke with newsmen also alleged that during the raid, the EFCC officers removed the CCTV cameras attached to the hostels.