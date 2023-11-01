" Days Of Special Promotions In Police Force Are Over"...IGP Assures ( Pictures)

 " The days of Special Promotions are over "

Those were the exact words of the Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun during an interactive session with officers of the ranks of Commissioners of Police and above on Wednesday 

He made the disclosure at the ongoing retreat and conference for senior Police officers at Landmark Event Centre in Owerri, Imo State 

CKNNews gathered that many officers of the Force were happy with the announcement 

IGP said that in its stead an Annual Merit Award for men and officers of the Force will be instituted

The first edition of the award will take place in December 2023 at a yet to be announced venue 

The award according to him is in line with practices in other parts of the world

It will used to identify and reward deserving officers and men who have distinguished themselves in the force 

The three day retreat with the theme  FOSTERING ECONOMIC PROSPERITY, SOCIAL INTEGRATION AND POLITICAL DEVELOPMENT THROUGH ENHANCED INTERNAL SECURITY MECHANISM will end on Wednesday with a Gala nite

It was put together by the Nigeria Police in conjunction with its strategic consultants Matchmakers Consult International Limited

Pictures from the event 










