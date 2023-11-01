EFCC Arrests 69 Suspected OAU Internet Fraudsters In Ile-Ife

Operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested sixty-nine, 69, suspected internet fraudsters in Osun State.

They were arrested on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Oduduwa Estate area of Ile-Ife, Osun State following actionable intelligence on their suspected involvement in fraudulent internet-related activities.

Credible intelligence linked Oduduwa Estate with activities of suspected internet fraudsters.

The suspects are: Dankuwo Eniola Erioluwa, Mustapha Monsuru Oluwanisola, Adeyeye Timilehin Ebenezer, Toromade Hammed Adedeji, Busari Abdulazeez Ayodeji, Adeleye Olumuyiwa Emmanuel, Oluwasakin Moyosore Favour, Olubini Pere Michael, Oluwadara Emmanuel Benny, Gbadamosi Okikola Omotola, Okusipe Tobiloba Paul, Nnekwelugo Enaemeka, Aghwaritoma Wisdom, Adesina Gbolahan Khalid and Micheal Olugoke Oluwaseun.

Others are: Obafemi Joshua Mayowa, Eronmonsele Anthony Igberaese, Salau Oluwawumi, Jaiyeola Yinka Temitope, Ajayi Ayodeji Olanrenwaju, Oguntade Oluwabukunmi David, Abdulmumini Abdulsamad, Tolulope Oduola Folaranmi, Kayode Abdulraheem Ajuwon, Akinyemi Oluwagbenro Aduragbemi, Ayodeji Olumose Adedeji, Alawode Femi Segun, Junaid Hafiz Adeyinka, Akolade Oladele Sunday, Oyeniyi Banji Andrew, Oladusu Lanrinde Morakinyo, Ojo John Ifeoluwa, Akwuaka Tochukwu Blaise and Ogunleye Daniel Ayobami and Adebowale Omodesire Diekola.





The rest are: Arekemase Olayinka Ridwan, Ajigbolamu Ayomide Ademola, Asegun David Damola, Adibe Elvis Ebubechukwu, Ohakanu Chidubem, Adeoye Mayowa Irejah, Adesokan Charles Adekunle, Olorunfemi Isaac Oladimeji, Odeyemi Femi Victor, Alimi Ajibola Akorede, Okeke Ifaenyi Francis, Fawehinmi Ayomide Simeon, Soniola Olumide Elijah, Yahaya Isah Salihu, Daramola Junia Olamide, Agbabikaka Mojuolaoluwa and Kingsley Ejike Nweake.





Others are: Camara Abdullahi, Aminu Kehinde, Bayo Adegoke Iyanuoluwa, Alao Kolawale Oluwaseun, Oloruntoba Oluwatosin Adeniyi, Idowu Philip Oluwaseun, Maiye Daniel Olasile, Oyelami Peter OLuwaseyi, Emmanuel Nsochukwu, Komolafe Tosin, Praise Izuagie, Umehidi Obinna, Olujulo Lucas Ifeoluwa, Omejeh Stanley, Latilo Tolu, Oluwaseun Akinrelere and Great Onufomah.

Items recovered include exotic cars, 190 mobile phones and 40 laptops among others.





The suspects have made useful statements to the EFCC and will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.



