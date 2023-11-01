Breaking: We've Forgiven Actress That Muddled Lyrics Of National Anthem...IGP Egbetokun

 The Nigerian Police has given a soft landing to a female actress Mercy Isagip aka Descuschel that rendered the National anthem at the opening ceremony of its Annual Retreat and Conference in Owerri 

According to CKNNews the Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun during an address to  officers at the ongoing conference on Wednesday said the actress out of stage fright bungled the National anthem 

According to him 

" i was initially taken aback by her performances while rendering the national anthem, but when the organizers later briefed me on why she was chosen to sing the anthem , i was better informed " 

According to IG Egbetokun, the actress was contracted by the organizers to sing the National anthem as a way of encouraging young nigerian artistes to showcase their talents 

The Inspector General of Police said the actress has shown a high level of remorse for her mistake and has even gone ahead to tender an apology to the Police and Nigerians 

He ended by saying that the actress will be invited again by the force to sing and correct her mistakes 

Her Initial apology

A singer, Mercy Isoyip, aka Descushiel, has apologised to Nigerians and the Nigeria Police Force after reciting the national anthem wrongly during the Conference for Senior Police Officers in Imo State.

The singer who donned the police uniform during the conference went viral on Monday after she recited the national anthem at the event and missed the lyrics.

This led to knocks from the netizens as they trolled the singer, who was presumed to be a policewoman because of her outfit.

In a video on her Instagram page on Tuesday, Descushiel applogised for her errors.

The video was captioned, "I sincerely apologise for the error I made during the recital of the National Anthem, I know such errors are inexcusable.

"God bless the Nigeria Police Force. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria."


