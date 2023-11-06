Nollywood Actor Mr Ibu's Leg Finally Amputated

Report has it that Nollywood actor Mr Ibu today had his leg finally amputated

According to the source, the leg has to be amputated in order to save his life

A new video posted by influencer VeryDarkMan gave an update on Mr Ibu's health status , the video has stirred emotions on social media.

In the clip, VeryDarkMan urged fans and well-wishers to pray for the veteran actor.





CKNNews reports that Mr Ibu has been battling a health challenge for months now leading to his making a passionate appeal to Nigerians to save his life

The family and the Actors Guild of Nigeria which he is a member have not issued any statement on this latest development





Updated

One of the legs of comic Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu, has been amputated.

A post on the actor's Nollywood page on Monday stated that the actor underwent seven successful surgeries, but one of his legs had to be amputated to keep him alive and aid his recovery process.

The post reads: "We want to appreciate everyone that has come through for our dad, saying we are grateful is an understatement and only the good Lord can thank you all enough for every help you've rendered.

"As of 1 pm ,noon today , Daddy has gone through 7 successful surgeries but to keep him alive and increase his chances of recovery one of his legs had to be amputated.. This development has been hard on us all but we've had to accept it as Daddy's new reality to keep him alive.

"Please we are still soliciting for support from well meaning Nigerians as this stage Daddy his is still one very delicate one and he needs all the help he can get.

"Thank you everyone, the Okafor family is grateful and we don't take you for granted. In due time daddy will personally acknowledge everyone who supported during this period as soon as he’s stable!"



