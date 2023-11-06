Humanitarian Minister Visits Flood-ravaged Communities In Lagos, Ogun

The Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, has visited some communities affected by flooding in Lagos and Ogun State.

Edu disclosed this in photos shared on her X handle on Monday.

The visited communities include Agboyi-Ketu, Owode Onirin, Isheri, Ajegunle, Agiliti, Kara, and Majidun in Lagos State, and other affected communities in Ogun State.


Her caption read, "Delivered the assurance and renewed hope of President #officialABAT to the flood-ravaged communities in Lagos and Ogun State, with a promise to find a permanent solution to the perennial flooding.

"I pleaded with victims of the natural disaster to be patient with the Federal Government as it works with the states to provide a permanent solution to the perennial flooding and revive their source of livelihood and small businesses affected by the flood."

