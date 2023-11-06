Fire Guts Canadian Embassy In Abuja

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

A fire today broke  out at the High Commission of Canada to Nigeria in Abuja’s Central Business District,

Confirming the incident, the Head of Operations of the FCT Fire Service, Amiola Adebayo, said on phone that two people were fatally injured in the incident, while about three or four other victims had been rushed to the hospitals.

“Yes, yes, it’s true. We have two fatally injured and the others in the hospital, either three or four,” he said.

Adebayo, however, did not state the cause of the fire incident or whether the affected victims were foreign expatriates or Nigerian citizens.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال