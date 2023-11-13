NLC , TUC Begins Nationwide Strike On Tuesday

The organised labour has directed its members to commence nationwide strike over the assault on Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Joe Ajaero, starting from midnight…

The organised labour comprising Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, said all affiliate unions of the two labour centres had been directed to implement the resolutions of the joint National Executive Council of TUC and NLC.



