2 Years After Barr Paul Duru Recounts Assassination Survival , Journey Through Face Reconstruction

A legal practitioner Barrister Paul Duru has recounted how he survived an assassination attempt on his life and the agonies he has gone through

His Post

“Today, November 12, 2023, marks exactly 2 years since I survived an assassination attempt. Although I am still in the hospital overseas while celebrating my survival after the gory incident, I am grateful to God for saving my life. A living dog is indeed better than a dead lion!





I read my obituary but God said that it is not my time yet. My attackers shot me in the face with a gun at close range, locked me up in the booth of my car and set the car on fire to burn me inside the car.





Till now, those who tried to kill me cannot say what wrong I did to them. It is my prayer for God to forgive my attackers for they didn't know what they were doing.





I thank my immediate family and my friends and well-wishers who have been with me in all these trying times. Especially, I thank my Okwudor kinsmen for the brotherly love they showed to me. I thank my old school mates of Okwudor Secondary Technical School (1985 set), my old school mates of the Department of English Language and Literature, Abia State University (1989/93 set), my old schoolmates from the Faculty of Law, Imo State University (2008 set) and my old school mates of the Nigerian Law School, Victoria Island Lagos Campus (2009 set) for their respective assistance. I also thank my colleagues of the Nigeria Bar Association, Orlu, Imo State Branch for being there for me. Especially, I thank the respective members of the Bench who in one way or another assisted me personally.





My big gratitude further goes to the team of doctors at the Federal Medical Centre (#FMCOwerri), who first attended to me as well as the team of doctors at the #UNTHENUGU who handled my case for 7 months and finally my team of surgeons at #AakashHealthcare Super Speciality Hospital, #Dwarka, #NewDelhi, #India who are presently working on my plastic surgery.





May God bless you all.”





Barr Paul Duru