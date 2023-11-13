Death Of Two LAWMA Staff , Lagos Task Force Denies Involvement In Gbagada Accident

The Lagos State Task Force has debunked reports stating that the agency was involved in the car chase which led to an accident and tragic death of two officials of the Lagos Waste Management Authority at Gbagada axis on Monday morning.

This was disclosed in a statement posted on the official X handle of the Lagos State Government on Monday evening.

According to the statement, the Chairman of the Agency, CSP Shola Jejeloye, stressed that no Lagos State Environmental Task Force official was involved in the car chase of a suspected traffic offender along the Gbagada axis, resulting in the crash that killed two LAWMA officials carrying out their duties by the roadside.

Jejeloye said, "It is a very sad and unfortunate as well as an avoidable incident that led to the loss of lives. As an agency, we have a very firm belief that a traffic offence is not a criminal offence, as such, a traffic offender may be left to escape from the scene of the offence rather than allow such an offender to create madness on the road, that could lead to loss of life."

He disclosed that none of the Task Force officials was posted out on Monday morning for any traffic enforcement, rather, they were deployed to Ile-Zik, Dopemu and Ikeja to maintain law and order during the NURTW protest, hence, there is no way they could have been involved as widely speculated.

He also stated that the vehicle and occupants involved in the chase were not in Task Force uniform.

Jejeloye however said, “Investigation is ongoing to uncover those involved in this terrible incident. Anyone found culpable will be made to answer for his crime.

" The alleged motorist who evaded arrest and knocked down these two innocent workers will also be tried and prosecuted. In this era of social media, there is no hiding place for any criminal."

The chairman further admonished Lagosians to keep the peace and allow the law to take its full course, assuring that justice will be adequately served and no stone will be left unturned till all parties involved in the heinous crime are prosecuted.



