Bishop Oyedepo Visits , Condoles Cherubim And Seraphim Over Passage Of Its Spiritual Father

The Presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church also known as Winner's Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo has condoled the immediate family and members of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide on the death of the Spiritual Father and Chairman of the Church, Prophet Samuel Adefila Abidoye.

Bishop Oyedepo who paid a condolence visit to the Residence of the Spiritual Father today in Ilorin described his death as a glorious departure urging the family and members of the Church to be strong at this period.

He thanked God for the life of Prophet Abidoye describing it as a life well spent in the vineyard.

Bishop Oyedepo noted that the Spiritual Father would be greatly missed inview of his fatherly advice and commitment to the propagation of the gospel.

Prophet Abidoye died yesterday in Ilorin at a ripe age.