Breaking: Gov Diri Wins Bayelsa Governorship Election

Senator Douye Diri, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the off-cycle Bayelsa State governorship election, has won the Saturday, November 11, 2023 poll with a total of 175, 196 votes

Timipre Sylvia of APC garnered 110,108 votes , LP 905

Diri's overwhelming victory became clear following the consolidation of election results from the State's eight local government units on Monday afternoon.

Prof. Faruq Kuta, the state's Returning Officer, announced that the exercise had come to an end at about 12:42pm on Monday, about 48 hours after the election held in the oil-rich South-South State, as he was expected to formally announce the winner of the election thereafter.

According to reports the PDP candidate and incumbent governor of the state, lost the election in only two of the state's eight local government areas (LGAs).

The LGA he won are Kolokuma/Opokuma, Brass, Yenegoa, Ogbia, Nembe, Ekeremor, Sagbama, and Southern Ijaw are among the LGAs.







