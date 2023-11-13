Mr Ibu’s Wife And Daughter Fight Dirty Over Money Donated For Husband's Surgery

There are indications that famous Nollywood actor, John Okafor fondly known as Mr Ibu, is currently facing ‘two-font wars’.

The actor who is battling an ailment currently had his leg amputated.

While the comic actor is battling to ensure that he recovers quickly to continue to do what he does best, make his fans laugh it was gathered that his wife and daughter are currently at loggerheads over the money donated by well wishers

It was further gathered accounting for the money has been an issue over the weeks

It was also learnt that the wife bought a brand new car from the money realized from the donations which irked Mr Ibu's adopted daughter 

