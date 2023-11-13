Biafra Separatist Militants Bomb Oil Vessel, Two Military Gunboats In Bakassi

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Suspected Biafra loyalist group, Dragon Fighter Marine has blown an oil vessel, two military gunboats at the maritime border area of Bakassi Peninsula, killing three military men of the Joint Border Forces, six persons were said to be in critical condition.

Report says that the vessel was waiting for its turn to load when militants open fire and blow up the vessel and two military gunboats.

The incidence happened at 10am on Monday, 13 November, 2023. 

For the past few days relative calm returned to Bakassi after two airstrikes by the Cameroonian air force, it seems the militant group retreated and are back in full force.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال