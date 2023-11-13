Biafra Separatist Militants Bomb Oil Vessel, Two Military Gunboats In Bakassi

Suspected Biafra loyalist group, Dragon Fighter Marine has blown an oil vessel, two military gunboats at the maritime border area of Bakassi Peninsula, killing three military men of the Joint Border Forces, six persons were said to be in critical condition.

Report says that the vessel was waiting for its turn to load when militants open fire and blow up the vessel and two military gunboats.

The incidence happened at 10am on Monday, 13 November, 2023.

For the past few days relative calm returned to Bakassi after two airstrikes by the Cameroonian air force, it seems the militant group retreated and are back in full force.