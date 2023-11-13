Breaking : PDP Wins Last Bayelsa LGA Result Declared By INEC ( Southern Ijaw )

CKNNews can authoritatively report that the PDP have won the last local Government released by INEC in the Bayelsa State gubernatorial election
All the results from the eight local government on the state have so far been declared
Announcement of the winner will be made by INEC soon
Other 7 LGAs Results
1. Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA, Bayelsa State
Accredited Voters: 24,171
APC: 5,349
LP: 22
PDP: 18,465
2. Ogbia LGA, Bayelsa State
Accredited voters: 36,955
APC: 16,319
LP: 57
PDP: 18,435
3. Yenagoa LGA, Bayelsa State
Accredited voters: 54380
APC: 14 534
LP: 244
PDP: 37 777
4.Sagbama LGA, Bayelsa State
Accredited voters -42 879A-05
AA-01
ADC-24
ADP- 29
APC- 6608
APGA- 08
APM- 07
APP- 0
PP- 0
LP- 217
NNPP- 02
NRM- 45
PDP- 35504
PRP- 11
SDP- 02
ZLP- 04
5.Nembe LGA, Bayelsa State
Accredited voters – 27 404
A- 0
AA- 04
ADC- 26
ADP- 18
APC- 22248
APGA- 07
APM- 05
APP- 02
PP- 04
LP- 113
NNPP- 01
NRM- 16
PDP- 4556
PRP- 03
SDP- 29
ZLP- 04
Total valid votes cast- 27036
Rejected votes- 264
Total votes cast- 27300
6. Ekeremekor LGA, Bayelsa State
Accredited voters – 32 066
A- 0
AA- 0
ADC- 11
ADP- 15
APC- 8445
APGA- 04
APM- 03
APP- 01
PP- 13
LP- 50
NNPP- 02
NRM- 18
PDP- 23172
PRP- 06
SDP- 0
ZLP- 01
7. Brass LGA
Registered voters- 94, 040
Accredited voters- 32, 064
Collation Officer: Prof Rebecca Akin
A – 01
AA – 0
ADC -14
ADP – 24
APC – 18431
APGA – 04
APM – 03
APP – 0
BP – 02
LP – 83
NNPP – 01
NRM – 31
PDP – 12602
PRP – 05
SDP – 08
ZLP – 02
Total valid votes cast- 31,211
Rejected votes- 403
Votes cast- 31, 614