Breaking : PDP Wins Last Bayelsa LGA Result Declared By INEC ( Southern Ijaw )

Southern Ijaw LGA

Registered voters – 184, 401

Accredited voters- 50, 153

Collation Officer: Prof Ibrahim Adam

A- 01

AA- 02

ADC-31

ADP- 53

APC- 18,174

APGA- 07

APM- 02

APP- 08

BP- 02

LP- 119

NNPP- 0

NRM- 37

PDP- 24, 685

PRP- 31

SDP- 02

ZLP- 04

Total valid votes cast- 43,158

Rejected votes- 663

Votes cast- 43, 821

All the results from the eight local government on the state have so far been declared

Announcement of the winner will be made by INEC soon

Other 7 LGAs Results





1. Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA, Bayelsa State





Accredited Voters: 24,171

APC: 5,349

LP: 22





PDP: 18,465





2. Ogbia LGA, Bayelsa State

Accredited voters: 36,955

APC: 16,319

LP: 57

PDP: 18,435





3. Yenagoa LGA, Bayelsa State





Accredited voters: 54380

APC: 14 534

LP: 244





PDP: 37 777





4.Sagbama LGA, Bayelsa State

Accredited voters -42 879A-05

AA-01

ADC-24

ADP- 29

APC- 6608

APGA- 08

APM- 07

APP- 0

PP- 0

LP- 217

NNPP- 02

NRM- 45

PDP- 35504

PRP- 11

SDP- 02

ZLP- 04





5.Nembe LGA, Bayelsa State

Accredited voters – 27 404

A- 0

AA- 04

ADC- 26

ADP- 18

APC- 22248

APGA- 07

APM- 05

APP- 02

PP- 04

LP- 113

NNPP- 01

NRM- 16

PDP- 4556

PRP- 03

SDP- 29

ZLP- 04

Total valid votes cast- 27036

Rejected votes- 264

Total votes cast- 27300





6. Ekeremekor LGA, Bayelsa State

Accredited voters – 32 066

A- 0

AA- 0

ADC- 11

ADP- 15

APC- 8445

APGA- 04

APM- 03

APP- 01

PP- 13

LP- 50

NNPP- 02

NRM- 18

PDP- 23172

PRP- 06

SDP- 0

ZLP- 01





7. Brass LGA

Registered voters- 94, 040

Accredited voters- 32, 064

Collation Officer: Prof Rebecca Akin

A – 01

AA – 0

ADC -14

ADP – 24

APC – 18431

APGA – 04

APM – 03

APP – 0

BP – 02

LP – 83

NNPP – 01

NRM – 31

PDP – 12602

PRP – 05

SDP – 08

ZLP – 02

Total valid votes cast- 31,211

Rejected votes- 403

Votes cast- 31, 614




