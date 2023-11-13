Bayelsa: Tension As Gov Diri’s Supporters Lay Siege To INEC Office

There is tension in Bayelsa state over the results of two local government areas – Southern Ijaw and Brass.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on Sunday postponed the announcement of result till Monday.

From the results announced so far, Governor Duoye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who is seeking reelection, has so far polled 137,909 votes while Timipre Sylva, his All Progressives Congress (APC) rival, trails with 73,503 votes, leaving a margin of 64,406.

While the results are being awaited, hundreds of supporters of Diri laid siege to the INEC office in Yenagoa, the state capital.

The supporters comprising men, women and youths, occupied the road leading to the INEC office, dancing and singing songs of praise in solidarity with the governor.

The supporters had alleged plans to manipulate the remaining results.