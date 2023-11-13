WAEC Adopts CBT For WASCE

The Nigeria National Office of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has concluded plans to migrate its WASSCE for Private Candidates Examination Diets from Paper and Pencil Test to Computer Based Examination (CBE).

The examination body said this was in line with global best practices.

It said the innovation will commence with WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2024 – First Series, which is slated to hold in February 2024.

A statement signed by the WAEC Ag. Head, Public Affairs, Moyosola F. Adesina said the Objective Tests will be fully Computer Based, the Essay and Test of Practical papers will be hybrid, in which the examination questions will be delivered on screen and candidates required to write answers on the answer booklets given to them.

She said the examination will be conducted in urban centres/cities and candidates with special needs have been factored into the plan.

According to her, the registration for the examination will commence on Monday, December 18, 2023.

“In order to enable candidates to familiarise themselves with the new examination platform, arrangements have been concluded for a Mock Examination to be conducted in February 2024, before the examination commences,” the statement reads.

The Council implored all prospective candidates to hone their computer skills and be fully prepared to embrace the innovation.

“As Africa’s foremost examining body, providing qualitative and reliable educational assessment, pencouraging academic and moral excellence, it is the vision of the Council that in the near future, all its examinations will be delivered via the computer,” she said.