Nigerian " Gay " Impregnates Three UK, Set For Deportation

Saheed Azeez came to the UK as a visitor with visiting visa

His visa ran out and he claimed he can't go back to Nigeria because he's gay and Boko Haram will kill him

He was given an asylum but he went on to impregnate 3 women and married the third one.





That makes him bisexual then

He is also accused of being a fraudster on Facebook, ebay and WhatsApp

Reports have it the he has been able to steal over £220,000 worth of goods from his victims

He has been arrested, tried and will be Sentenced to prison soon, thereafter deported



