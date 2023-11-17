Hilda Baci Visits Guinness World Records London Office

Nigerian chef, Hilda Bassey, aka Hilda Baci, visited the Guinness World Records office. In London, United Kingdom, on Thursday..

This was made known in a post on the Guinness World Records X account.

Sharing photos from the visit, GWR wrote, "Former record holder hildabacicooks stopped by to say hello to the team at our London HQ

"Will we be seeing Hilda set any new records soon? 👀"

Earlier in the year, Hilda Baci snagged the Guinness World Record title for the longest cooking marathon (individual), with a time of 93 hours and 11 minutes.





Credit: X | GWR