Nigeria Records 3rd Airline Hitches In 14 Days As Value Jet Skids Off Runway

A ValueJet airline aircraft has skidded off the taxi turn after landing and clearing the runway at Port Harcourt airport.

CKNNews reports that this happened around 3.30 p.m. local time today (Tuesday).

According to the report, a Value Jet captain who confirmed the occurrence, said the aircraft had stopped on the runway and was about to execute the second turn-off when he encountered a slip due to algae on the turn-off.





This rendered the plane uncontrolled on the taxiway although no harm was done to the aircraft.





This is the third aviation incident that has occurred this month

On Sunday, a Boeing 737 Jet with registration number 5N-BYQ owned by Aero Contractors Airlines, crash-landed at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.





According to the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau, the incident was classified as ‘a serious accident.’





Similarly, another incident occurred last week when a private HS25B aircraft operated by Flint Aero narrowly avoided tragedy as it crash-landed on the runway at Ibadan, Oyo State.





The flight had among its passengers, the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu.