Breaking : Court Orders Premier Records To Pay Orits Williki N50m

The legal battle between legendary reggae musician, Orits Williki and Premier Records, seems to be over, as the Federal High Court in Lagos, has awarded the musician fifty million Naira in damages on Monday, November 13, for loss of revenue.

Williki has been at loggerheads with the record label in a legal battle centred on the use and sale of three of his albums titled, “Tribulation,” “Conqueror,” and “Wha’ Dis, Wha’ Dat?”

The court held that the recording contract between Orits Williki and Premier Records regarding the albums expired 25 years after the release of the albums.

The Federal High Court Lagos also found that the recording contract relied on by Premier Records was inconsistent; hence, an order of perpetual injunction was issued against Premier Records, restraining it from further use or sale of the albums Tribulation, Conqueror, and Wha’ Dis Wha’ Dat.

A legal victory, the reggae maestro said, marked a significant milestone for creatives to safeguard their intellectual property