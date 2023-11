A couple who were trapped under a fallen 40 feet container fell on their vehicle at waterside bridge in Aba, Abia State have miraculously survived

The man named Chibuikem Oguoke whose picture with his wife went viral on social media on Tuesday seen under the container posted this on his social media with a follow up picture





"We survived. My God is always faithful.We are at Impact hospital at Ukegbu road Ogbor hill".

CKNNews could not ascertained how many lives were lost in the incident