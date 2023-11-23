Nasarawa Guber Dispute: Appeal Court Delivers Judgement Today

The Appeal Court sitting in Abuja has fixed today for judgement in the Nasarawa State governorship election dispute. Governor Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives…

Governor Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had filed an appeal against the verdict of the tribunal, which sacked him and declared David Ombugadu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Sule the winner of the governorship election, but Ombugadu headed for the court.

According to INEC, Sule polled a total of 347,209 votes to defeat his closest opponent, who secured 283,016 votes.

In a split decision on October 2, the tribunal nullified Sule’s election and upheld Ombugadu as the winner.

However, Sule, through his counsel, Wole Olanipekun (SAN), asked the appellate court to upturn the judgement of the tribunal and allow his own appeal.