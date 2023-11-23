Amaechi Loses Out , APC NWC Dissolves Rivers Executives, Appoints Caretaker Committee

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday dissolved the Rivers State Executives of the Party at all levels.

Briefing journalists on Wednesday after the meeting of the NWC at the Party’s National Secretariat in Abuja, the Party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, announced the NWC’s decision to appoint a seven-member Caretaker Committee to steer the Party’s affairs in the state for the next six months.

According to Morka, Chief Tony Okocha and Eric Nwibani will serve as Chairman and Secretary, respectively.

Other members include Honourable Chibuike Ikenga, Prince Stephen Abolo, Silvester Vidin, Senibo Karibi Dan-Jumbo and Miss Darling Amadi.

The National Publicity Secretary, who read out the Party’s decision signed by the National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje and Deputy National Secretary, Barr. Festus Fuanter disclosed that the Caretaker Committee is mandated to conduct a comprehensive and fresh electronic party registration of all members in the State.

The Caretaker Committee subject to the directives of the NWC was entrusted with preparing for the conduct of congresses to facilitate the emergence of new Executive Committees for the Party at various levels, extending from the ward to the State.

The Caretaker Committee will be inaugurated on Friday, 24th November 2023 at the Party’s National Secretariat, Abuja.

