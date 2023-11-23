Despite CTC Discrepancy , Kano Governor Remains Sacked .. Appeal Court Insists

The Appeal Court has responded to the crisis which emanated from the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgment on Kano governorship election.

The appellate court had upheld the verdict of the tribunal which sacked Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

However, the CTC of the judgment was contradictory.

In the lead judgment delivered by Justice Moore Aseimo Abraham Adumein, the judge held in one of the concluding paragraphs on Page 68 that “I will conclude by stating that the live issues in this appeal are hereby resolved in favour of the 1st respondent and against the appellant.”

The appellant in the appeal is Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf while the 1st respondent is the All Progressives Congress (APC) with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the NNPP as 2nd and 3rd respondents.

The judge went further to hold that “In the circumstances, I resolve all the issues in favour of the appellant and against the 1st respondent.

In a bid to clear the air on the controversy, Chief Registrar of the Appeal Court, Umar Mohammed Bangari, maintained that the said clerical error, did not in any way, invalidate or change the unanimous conclusion of the three-member panel of justices that decided the appeal.

The Chief Registrar said the clerical error would be rectified, once parties in the matter file a formal application to that effect.



