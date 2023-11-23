Man Impregnates His 17 Year Daughter

A father in Ogun State identified as Ganiyu Aikore has allegedly impregnated his 17-year-old daughter (name withheld) in the Mokola Isale Tapa area of Abeokuta, the state capital.

It wa learnt from a police source on Wednesday that after discovering that he had got his daughter pregnant, Aikore approached a nearby pharmaceutical store to procure what was suspected to be abortion pills.

Suspecting that her father was about to terminate the pregnancy, the daughter and other concerned residents in the area were said to have approached the chairman of the community about the incident.

It was gathered that the chairman took the daughter to the Adatan Police Division to file complaints against the father.