Ibom Air Denies Stopping Flights To Calabar

Ibom Air says its attention has been drawn to the misinformation in the public space alleging that Ibom Air has stopped flying to Calabar. We would like to emphatically clarify that this is not true.

According to it , the fact is that, as a result of the sudden unserviceability of one of our aircraft, we had to reduce some of our scheduled operations, including the Abuja-Calabar route. It is crucial to note that our Lagos to Calabar flights have continued to operate daily.

It says it has duly communicated this situation to the affected passengers and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority. We are also working to bring the unserviceable aircraft back to serviceability. Once restored to operational status, the Abuja-Calabar route will resume. We anticipate the completion of these repairs within a few days.

Ibom Air says it sincerely apologizes to the affected passengers for any inconvenience caused. We want to reassure our valued Calabar customers that we remain fully committed to providing uninterrupted services to Calabar and will continue to do so in the future.



