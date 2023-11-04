My Husband Obtained N750,000 Loan In My Name, Used It To Rent House For His Girlfriend..Woman Tells Court

A policewoman, Angela Adams has begged a Customary Court sitting in Jikwoyi, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to dissolve the marriage between her and her husband, Titus, over alleged domestic violence.

She said this in a divorce suit she filed against her husband in court.

“My husband always beats me whenever we have a little misunderstanding. He beats me like a child.

“He always targets my eyes. The last time he beat me, he threw a punch on my face. Luckily for me, I was able to block it with my hand and the blow tore my hand,” she said, crying.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Angela stated that her husband took a loan of N750,000 in her name from a micro finance bank.

“When I asked him what he used the money for, he told me that he bought wood and zinc with it, but I later heard that he rented and furnished an apartment for another woman.”

“He tricked me into marrying him. I didn’t know that he had two children already, and had recently impregnated another woman.”

“I beg this honourable court to dissolve our marriage before my husband kills me.

“I also pray for the custody of the only child produced by our marriage.”

The respondent, Titus who is a policeman, was not present in court.

The judge, Thelma Baba, however, ordered that a hearing notice be served on the respondent through his lawyer and adjourned the case