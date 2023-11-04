Imo Govt Denies Booking All Hotel Rooms For Elections

Imo State Government has categorically denied any knowledge of plans to book all hotel rooms in the state for the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

It described as outright falsehood, the allegation by the opposition that the government was planning to spend N5billion to book and block all hotels in the state in order to checkmate the influx of thugs into the state.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hon Declan Emelumba told newsmen in Owerri that the government was not aware of any such arrangement. He clarified that the government has never corresponded with stakeholders through the social media: “The government is not aware of any such hotel bookings. The government does not correspond with stakeholders through social media and will not do so”

But he acknowledged that the government was aware of plans by the opposition to flood the state with thugs ahead of the elections, adding that the matter was being addressed with relevant security agencies for necessary action.

He described as idiotic the allegation that the government was importing thugs from neighbouring states to rig the election. Emelumba said that contrary to such insinuations, Gov Hope Uzodimma and the APC will win the election in a free and fair contest.

Said he, “ the opposition knows that they have already lost the election. That is why they are fabricating all manner of lies to distract the government, like this hotels propaganda

He therefore called on Imo electorate to ignore all the antics of the opposition and focus on returning the governor for a well-deserved second term to continue his good works.