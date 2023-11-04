Blogger Remanded In Kuje Prison For One Month Over Alleged Cyberbullying





The Nigeria Police says in a significant move underscoring the growing issue of cybercrime in Nigeria, it's National Cybercrime Centre has arraigned a well-known blogger, Mienapoma Saint, on charges of cyberstalking and defamation. Saint, who runs the blog Naija Live TV, is accused of spreading false information that incites unrest and poses threats to life, specifically targeting the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) and its leadership.

The charges against Saint revolved around allegations of cyberstalking and posting alleged defamatory content against the Presidential Amnesty Programme and its Interim Administrator, Major General Barry Ndiomu (Retd).

The blogger, who operates Naijalivetv.com, is claimed to have disseminated false information, causing potential breach of peace and life threats. The arrest followed an investigation into a complaint filed against these alleged actions.

Saint was arraigned before Justice Emeka Nwite, pleaded not guilty to a three-count charge. His lawyer, Terungwa Ananbe, had filed a bail application on his behalf. However, Justice Nwite revealed that the application was not in the court records. Consequently, he adjourned the matter until December 4 while remanding Saint to Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja.